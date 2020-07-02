Listen Live Sports

US paratroopers injured in German training accident

July 2, 2020 7:38 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Several American soldiers were injured in a training accident in Germany when they drifted off course during a parachute drop, the military said Thursday.

The accident occurred at the Grafenwoehr training area on Wednesday, when several soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade landed in trees, said Maj. Chris Bradley, spokesman for the brigade.

German emergency teams responded to the scene and one rescuer was injured during the operation, Bradley said.

Details on the nature of the injuries and exactly how many soldiers needed treatment were not immediately available but no injury was considered life-threatening, he said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

