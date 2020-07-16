Listen Live Sports

Video: Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over mask

July 16, 2020 10:07 am
 
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An unmasked man pulled a gun on a masked shopper and threatened to kill him during an apparent confrontation over masks at a Florida Walmart store, sheriff’s officials said.

The Royal Palm Beach store’s security video shows the unmasked man pushing an older man in a wheelchair through the store on Saturday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The man in the wheelchair pulled a red neckerchief over his mouth in the store.

The video shows a shopper wearing a mask approach the pair and exchange words. That’s when the unmasked man gives the shopper the middle finger before pulling a handgun from his waistband, the sheriff’s office said. The unmasked man made a death threat before leaving the store.

In the video, a young girl reaches for the masked man’s hand to pull him away. Another person is seen trying to intervene.

The man then pushes the wheelchair to the parking lot and the pair left in a white Chevrolet Equinox SUV, sheriff’s officials said.

No one was injured during the dispute, officials said.

Investigators are searching for the gunman. An investigation continues.

