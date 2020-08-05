Listen Live Sports

5 Things to Know for Today

August 13, 2020 5:40 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE THEY’RE CELEBRATING VP PICK Kamala Harris’ selection as Joe Biden’s running mate is generating glee among South Asians worldwide and putting the spotlight on her as the first person of Asian descent on a presidential ticket.

2. ‘THE SICKEST ARE THOSE THE FURTHEST OUT’ The COVID-19 crisis has laid bare deep disparities across economic and racial lines in France’s health care system.

3. FOR SCHOOLS, A MAJOR DILEMMA School boards nationwide are facing the difficult decision about whether children should return to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic and are seeking input from their communities.

4. ‘THIS IS NOT HELP, IT IS A DUTY’ After a major explosion that tore through Beirut left around a quarter of a million people with homes unfit to live in, Lebanese have opened their homes to relatives, friends and neighbors.

5. PRECAUTIONS NFL IS TAKING Pro football players are required to wear masks and contact tracer watches around team facilities as the league tries to keep the coronavirus from wrecking the 2020 season.

