Guatemala says 8 minors of 60 deported were COVID-positive

August 25, 2020 6:24 pm
 
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Health Ministry said Tuesday that eight minors out of 60 on a deportation flight from the United States tested positive for COVID-19 after their arrival.

The ministry said Tuesday the teenagers were placed with child welfare authorities for treatment or observation.

The flight was carrying minors aged 11 to 17 and landed in Guatemala City Friday after taking off from Alexandria, Louisiana.

Ministry spokeswoman Julia Barrera said five boys aged 13 to 17 and three 17-year-old girls were found to be infected, despite previous U.S. promises to increase health monitoring for migrants before deporting them.

Earlier this year Guatemala suspended deportation flights from the U.S. for nearly a month after at least 186 people tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return even after U.S. assurances that they were healthy.

The Associated Press

