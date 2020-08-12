Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

Hawaii teacher arrested for violating traveler quarantine

August 12, 2020 8:40 pm
 
2 min read
      

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii high school teacher was arrested for violating the 14-day traveler quarantine the state mandated to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Agents from the Hawaii attorney general’s office arrested Mark Alan Cooper last week. Cooper, 48, of Mililani, returned to Honolulu from Florida on July 27. An acquaintance spotted him at a post office a few days later, the state said.

The acquaintance reported him to a citizen’s group that helps track down people who violate the quarantine. The group then reported him to authorities.

Cooper, a teacher at Campbell High School, traveled to Florida because of an illness in his family, his attorney, Rustam Barbee said Wednesday.

Advertisement

After his arrest, he resumed his quarantine period, which ended Monday, Barbee said.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cooper was arrested a week after teachers statewide returned to work. It’s not clear if he had been on campus before his arrest.

“We can confirm that Mark Alan Cooper is a teacher at Campbell High School, and that this individual requested the appropriate leave for quarantine purposes,” State Department of Education spokesperson Drew Henmi said in an email.

The department declined to provide details about when he requested leave, citing a need to protect his privacy as an employee.

Student instruction begins Monday, with most schools starting the year online.

“Parents are also disappointed that the (education department) hasn’t announced his arrest,” said Angela Keen, one of the leaders of Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers, the group that reported Cooper to authorities. “Teachers are held to a higher standard, and this is no exception.”

A news release from the Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center announcing his arrest didn’t mention he’s a teacher.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

“Mr. Cooper has never had COVID-19 and has never infected anyone,” Barbee said.

A court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

According to court records he was cited in April for violating emergency orders by allegedly walking in a park that was closed because of the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JoAnne S. Bass installed as 19th Air Force Chief Master Sergeant