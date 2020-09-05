Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

5 Things to Know for Today

September 16, 2020 6:30 am
 
< a min read
      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SALLY COULD LEAD TO RECORD FLOODING The hurricane makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm with torrential rain and damaging storm surge.

2. WHY WILDFIRES HAVE BEEN A TOUGH FIGHT Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus have put a historically heavy burden on West Coast firefighters.

3. INDIA CROSSES 5 MILLION CORONAVIRUS CASES The still soaring figure is testing the country’s feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages.

Advertisement

4. ‘THE PERCEIVED REALITY IS WHAT’S IMPORTANT’ In Appleton, Wisconsin, the health of the economy is viewed through partisan lenses — filtered through facts voters want to see and hear, and those they don’t.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

5. REPORT BLASTS BOEING, FAA FOR CRASHES A House panel blames two deadly 737 Max jet crashes on the “horrific culmination” of failed government oversight, design flaws and a lack of action at Boeing despite knowing about problems.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Ranger awarded Medal of Honor for Hostage Rescue