Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Health News
 
...

Coronavirus outbreak prompts restrictions at Maryland dorm

September 18, 2020 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Residents of a dormitory at the University of Maryland are being asked to restrict their movements for the next two weeks after a coronavirus outbreak there.

News
outlets report that the restrictions affect more than 200 students living in Denton Hall, a traditional high-rise dormitory located near the campus football stadium.

Campus officials say the restrictions are not an official quarantine but students have been told not to attend in-person classes and asked to restrict movements as much as possible. Communal bathrooms can only be used two at a time.

In the past two weeks, 23 Denton students have tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

The restrictions went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. Students also had the option of returning home before the restrictions went into effect.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor