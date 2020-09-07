Listen Live Sports

Delaware inmate who had COVID-19 dies at hospital

September 7, 2020 4:22 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A 55-year-old Delaware inmate has died at a hospital after testing positive earlier this summer for COVID-19, the state Department of Correction said Monday.

The department said in a news release that Charles R.J. Patterson, an inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution, had complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension and COVID-19. Patterson first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6 and was admitted to a hospital on July 12.

The department said no other Sussex inmate has an active COVID-19 infection. Patterson became the fourth Sussex inmate to die after contracting COVID-19; 378 have recovered.

Patterson, from Frankford, Delaware, had been in custody since 2016 and was serving a six-year sentence for a seventh offense DUI conviction. His body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death.

The Associated Press

