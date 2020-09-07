Listen Live Sports

Virginia city plans ‘reverse’ Christmas parade due to virus

September 7, 2020 11:17 am
 
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city is already making plans for how to safely hold its annual Christmas parade during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of the usual format, Fredericksburg will host a “reverse parade,” with stationary floats and spectators who drive by, the Free Lance-Star reported Monday.

The set-up will be similar to a drive-through holiday lights display and will allow for spacing between parade entrants.

The theme is “Light up the Season,” and registration for float entrants starts this week.

The Associated Press

