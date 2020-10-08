On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Health News

Am I immune to the coronavirus if I’ve already had it?

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 10:55 am
2 min read
      

Am I immune to the coronavirus if I’ve already had it?

You have some immunity, but how much and for how long are big unanswered questions.

There’s evidence that reinfection is unlikely for at least three months even for people who had a mild case of COVID-19. That’s how long New York City researchers found stable levels of protective antibodies in a study of nearly 20,000 patients of the Mount Sinai Health System.

Reinfection so far has been rare. The best known example: Researchers in Hong Kong said a man had mild COVID-19 and then months later was infected again but showed no symptoms. His second infection was detected through airport testing, and researchers said genetic tests revealed slightly different strains of the virus.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

It’s actually evidence the man’s immune system worked like it should. Very few diseases leave people completely immune for life.

Antibodies are only one piece of the body’s defenses, and they naturally wane over time. And usually, “memory” immune cells can identify germs they previously encountered so they’re better at fighting them the second time around. That can help make any repeat infections less severe.

Scientists are studying how the other parts of the immune system kick in with the coronavirus.

It’s not known whether people who’ve been reinfected but show no symptoms would be able to spread the virus to others. That’s why health authorities say even people who have recovered from COVID-19 need to wear a mask, keep their distance and practice good hygiene.

        Read more Health News news.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

What do we know about superspreader events in the pandemic?

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

How long could I be contagious before a positive virus test?

How do I politely ask someone to wear a mask?

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News Science News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA/ESA Hubble telescope captures galactic glamour shot