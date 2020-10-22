AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

On Air: Panel Discussions
By The Associated Press.
October 22, 2020 8:22 am
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Oct. 15-21, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where women were trampled to death when a stampede broke out among thousands of Afghans waiting in a soccer stadium to get visas to Pakistan. In Israel, ultra-Orthodox Jews protested the government’s coronavirus measures while maintaining social distance, and protests also resumed outside of the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem following coronavirus lockdown measures. In Iraq, pro-Iranian militia torched a Kurdish headquarters in response to televised comments by a senior Kurdish government official calling for the ouster of the militias from the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic.

