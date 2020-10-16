Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Health News

Australian man faces life in prison over large cocaine haul

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 9:07 pm
1 min read
      

SYDNEY (AP) — A Sydney man is facing life in prison after Australian police intercepted cocaine worth 248 million Australian dollars ($168 million) concealed in frozen fruit products from Brazil.

The Australian Federal Police and Border Force officers seized 552 kilograms (1,214 pounds) of the drug hidden in pallets of banana pulp and branded with koala pictures in Sydney on Friday.

They also arrested a 68-year-old man at Forestville in the city’s northwest following a tipoff from American authorities about the suspect shipment, which arrived in Australia on Sept. 21.

Police allege the man, Mark De Hesselle, collected 139 boxes of the pulp and removed the drugs. He has been charged with attempting to import a commercial quantity of border-controlled drugs and possessing a commercial quantity of unlawfully imported border-controlled drugs.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Both offenses carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Police Detective Superintendent Geoffrey Turner said COVID-19 border restrictions had not prevented criminal groups trying a range of methods to bring illicit drugs into Australia.

“Organized crime groups and their associates are taking bigger risks and looking to move more illicit goods in bulk as a result of global lockdowns,” he said in a statement Saturday. “They think choosing everyday items such as fruit would be innocuous enough to thwart law enforcement detection.”

De Hesselle appeared before Sydney Central Local Court on Friday and has been remanded in custody. He will next face court on Dec. 16.

        Read more Health News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021