On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Health News

How long could I be contagious before a positive virus test?

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 1:47 pm
1 min read
      

How long could I be contagious before a positive virus test?

Studies have shown that people may be contagious for about two days before developing COVID-19 symptoms.

In fact, right before developing symptoms is when people are likely the most contagious, said Dr. Werner Bischoff, an infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest University.

People who never develop symptoms can spread infection, too. That’s a problem because many people would never seek testing unless they developed symptoms or knew they’d been exposed.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

But there’s a more complicated part to this question: What if someone knows they were exposed but their virus test comes back negative — could they still be contagious?

Maybe.

A negative test within less than seven days after exposure “is a very, very poor indicator of whether you have virus on board,” said Dr. Alan Wells of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Some tests are less accurate than others, and you have to factor in the incubation period, he said.

        Read more Health News news.

A negative test between seven and 10 days of exposure is a better indicator, Wells said, but even then some people might not test positive until later.

“That is why if you have had a credible exposure, you should wear a mask and you should self-quarantine if there’s any question,” he said.

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Can the coronavirus travel more than 6 feet in the air?

How can I volunteer for a COVID0-19 vaccine study?

How can I tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19?

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News Science News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment