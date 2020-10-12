On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Health News

Iran announces highest daily death toll, new patient count

By AMIR VAHDAT
October 12, 2020 6:55 am
< a min read
      

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) —

For the second day in a row, Iran has announced its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 272 people killed.

The announcement Monday by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran also announced its single-day highest count of new cases with 4,206 new patients.

Iran has been struggling with the coronavirus since announcing its first cases in February.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane