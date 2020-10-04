Trending:
More than 100 Suffolk jail inmates test positive for COVID

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 2:31 pm
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — More than 100 inmates at a regional jail in Suffolk have tested positive for COVID-19.

TV stations WAVY and WTKR report the Western Tidewater Regional Jail received test results Saturday that showed 109 offenders had tested positive out of the 756 at the facility. Six workers also tested positive out of the 180 employed.

Jail officials said those who tested positive were isolated from the general population after the results came in. The facility also remains on a lock-down status.

The vast majority of of those who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and no one was hospitalized as of Saturday, the stations reported.

Also over the weekend, dozens of inmates at the Danville City Jail tested positive for COVID-19.

