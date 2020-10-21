On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Health News

Radford: COVID cases linked to fraternity party

By The Associated Press
October 21, 2020 9:40 am
< a min read
      

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Another fraternity at Radford University in Virginia is facing consequences for allegedly violating pandemic-related safety guidelines.

TV station WDBJ reports the school’s Kappa Alppha Psi chapter was placed on an interim suspension and is being afforded a conduct hearing after university officials said the fraternity hosted an off-campus party.

Radford University administered 270 COVID-19 tests this week, 59 of which were positive, the station reported. University officials said half of the cases were attributed to the party.

“We can do better, and we must do better,” said university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

The fraternity’s national office did not immediately respond to a message from the station seeking comment.

The school suspended a different fraternity in August, also in connection with off-campus gatherings.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth