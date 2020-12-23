Canada authorizes second vaccine to fight the pandemic

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health regulator on Wednesday authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada said the vaccine from U.S. biotech firm Moderna is safe for use in the country and Moderna said it anticipates starting shipments to Canada within 48 hours.

It follows the Dec. 9 approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna shot are set to arrive by the end of December, and 2 million by the end of March.

Canada is to get 40 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine in 2021, enough to vaccinate 20 million people, or about two-thirds of the Canadian adult population

Moderna’s vaccine uses the same basic technology as Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot. Most traditional vaccines use dead or weakened virus, but the new vaccines use snippets of COVID-19′s genetic code to train the immune system to detect and fight the virus. Both require two doses; Moderna’s are four weeks apart.

The Moderna vaccine needs to be stored at regular freezer temperatures, but not the ultra-cold required for Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot.

