On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Health News

Reenactment of Washington’s crossing Delaware goes online

By The Associated Press
December 25, 2020 3:42 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — An annual reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas morning will row on in this COVID-19-impacted year, but onlookers will have to watch it via video online.

Washington Crossing Historic Park said the reenactment filmed earlier in the month provided a “close-up view” of the event it called “a beloved community tradition that will continue for years to come.” Crowd-size restrictions barred holding the Revolutionary War reenactment in the “traditional, in-person manner,” organizers said.

Normally, thousands gather every Christmas morning on the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch historical reenactors set out in boats to retrace the daring 1776 voyage of Washington and his troops.

Last year, the crossing was completed for the first time in three years with what the Friends of Washington Crossing Park said was probably a record crowd of 4,500 to 5,000 people looking on. The crossing had been scuttled during the previous two years, first by high winds and then by high water levels.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Other activities at the annual event include Washington’s address to his troops, historical speeches and processions, and staff in period clothing providing public interpretation.

In the original crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles (13 kilometers) downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News Media News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|30 Nintex RPA Overview
12|30 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car