On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Health News

VIRUS TODAY: Vaccine poll results, vocal anti-mask sentiment

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 4:15 pm
1 min read
      

Here’s what’s happening Wednesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— A new poll captures the mood of Americans about their willingness to get t he COVID-19 vaccine, and the results show many people are skeptical. About one-fourth of U.S. adults say they won’t get the shots, and another quarter are unsure.

— Even as the death toll soars, mask resistance remains high – and very vocal – in communities around the nation. Protesters are not shy about showing up at the homes of county officials as they consider mask mandates and virus-related business restrictions.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

— The ongoing negotiations in Congress over a relief package have advanced the idea of $600 in direct payments to many Americans.

THE NUMBERS: The U.S. is averaging 206,000 new confirmed infections each day over the past week. Deaths are averaging more than 2,200 a day, and a record 104,000 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

QUOTABLE: “I still see people out here that will tell me that they don’t believe it’s any worse than a common cold.” — Dr. Stephen Neabore, a physician in South Dakota.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The 2020 tax season is just around the corner, and filing your taxes is complicated because of the craziness of this pandemic year.

ON THE HORIZON: A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meets Thursday to discuss whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

        Read more Health News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers