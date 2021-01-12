On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Health News

Parents charged with murder in lice-linked death get bail

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 10:21 am
1 min read
      

IVEY, Ga. (AP) — Parents charged with the murder of their 12-year-old daughter have been granted bail because prosecutors have not yet sought their indictment by a grand jury.

Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and John Joseph “Joey” Yozviak were each granted $100,000 bail Monday. Both remained jailed Monday night in Wilkinson County.

Yozviak and Horton are both charged with child cruelty and second-degree murder. Investigators said in September that the girl, Kaitlyn Yozviak, may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.

Assistant District Attorney Brent Cochran tells WMAZ-TV that prosecutors are still awaiting autopsy results and medical tests on Kaitlyn.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Cochran could not say when he expects autopsy results, or when the case could go before a grand jury.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Ryan Hilton testified that medical records show Kaitlyn died from cardiac arrest with a secondary cause being severe anemia.

Hilton testified that, at the time of her death, Kaitlyn had “the most severe” lice infestation the GBI’s office had ever seen, and it may have lasted on and off for at least three years. He said he believed repeated lice bites lowered her blood iron levels, causing anemia and triggering the cardiac attack.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|19 Simplify NSX Operations with ReSTNSX
1|19 Agency Moves
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration