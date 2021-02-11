On Air: Off The Shelf
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 7:23 am
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 4-10, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where the COVID-19 pandemic remains a dominant force despite the arrival of vaccines and some easing of restrictions. Riot police in Beirut scuffled with hundreds of protesters demanding the release of anti-government activists detained following riots in northern Lebanon late last month. Muslim men gathered to pray during a protest against a lack of police enforcement and the recent rise in violence Arab communities in the northern Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm. In Iran, people marked the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

