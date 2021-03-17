On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Nepal expecting hundreds of climbers despite pandemic

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 5:54 am
< a min read
      

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal is expecting hundreds of foreigners to attempt to scale the highest Himalayan peaks despite the pandemic.

The Department of Tourism in Kathmandu said Wednesday that more than 300 foreigners have expressed interest in climbing Mount Everest this spring.

There’s similar interest for other mountains too, said Mira Acharya, a director at the department.

One Japanese and four Canadians climbers are already trekking their way to the base camps of Mount Manaslu and Mount Nuptse, respectively, Acharya said.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

The spring season, which is popular because of favorable weather, began this month. It extends up to the end of May, when weather deteriorates and climbing becomes dangerous.

Those wishing to scale mountains still have to be quarantined in a hotel in the capital and test negative for the coronavirus.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provides official signature for printing of new currency