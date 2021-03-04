Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Health News

UN: 20 migrants die after thrown overboard en route to Yemen

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 5:46 am
1 min read
      

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says at least 20 migrants are dead after smugglers threw 80 overboard during a voyage from Djibouti in East Africa to Yemen.

A statement says “smugglers started shouting there were too many on board” after the boat with 200 migrants, including children under 18, set off on Wednesday.

The IOM says five bodies have been recovered, and survivors are being treated in Djibouti.

This has happened before as thousands of migrants continue to try to make their way from the Horn of Africa to Yemen and then on to rich Gulf countries.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting closed borders have slowed but not stopped the flow of migrants. The IOM said about 138,000 people made the journey in 2019 but just 37,500 in 2020.

It is not immediately clear what countries the migrants in this latest journey were from, but many make the voyage from Ethiopia and Somalia.

In October, at least eight migrants drowned after smugglers forced them off a boat near Djibouti.

In 2017, up to 50 migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia were “deliberately drowned” when a smuggler forced them into the sea off Yemen’s coast. And in 2018, at least 30 migrants and refugees died when a boat capsized off Yemen, with survivors reporting gunfire.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday