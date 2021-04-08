On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Iran sets coronavirus infection record for 3rd straight day

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 6:17 am
< a min read
      

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran hit a new coronavirus infection record on Thursday for the third straight day, reporting 22,586 new cases as the country grapples with a severe spike following the Persian New Year holiday.

The new case count pushes Iran’s total during the pandemic over 2 million, including 63,884 deaths after health authorities reported 185 new daily fatalities due to COVID-19. The single-day infection toll exceeded the previous record set Wednesday by over 1,600.

Iran, which has battled the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East for over a year, is in the midst of a major surge after millions defied government guidance to gather and travel during Nowruz, the country’s biggest holiday. The health minister has ordered non-essential shops in the capital and other major cities closed. The nation’s vaccine rollout, meanwhile, has gotten off to a slow start.

Sima Sadat Lari, Health Ministry spokeswoman, on Thursday urged an increasingly wary public to avoid big gatherings, calling it a “moral and social responsibility.”

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

“The very dangerous situation of the disease in recent days has led to us losing a number of compatriots,“ she said. “Yet many of us still cannot say ‘no’ to invitations to parties, weddings and funerals.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|7 2021 Insensitive Munitions &...
4|7 Texas Virtual Cybersecurity Summit
4|8 Controlling Human Error in the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Administration breaks ground on West End Protected Area Reduction (WEPAR) project