On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Fire at medical marijuana lab in Italy kills 1, injures 3

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 3:08 pm
< a min read
      

ROME (AP) — A blaze on Friday at a small laboratory in central Italy that treats marijuana so it can be used medically left a man dead, three injured survivors and a woman missing, Italian firefighters said.

Flames raged through a small building in the countryside outside Gubbio, a town in the Umbria region.

Firefighters were searching into the night for a woman who was reported missing, said state firefighters spokesperson Luca Cari. Much of the fire had been extinguished, he said.

RAI state TV said the fire apparently was caused by a gas explosion.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Cari said it wasn’t immediately known what touched off the blast.

RAI state TV said that the most severely injured survivor was flown by helicopter to a hospital with a specialized burns center.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg