UAE to offer booster shot to recipients of Sinopharm vaccine

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it will offer booster shots to those who received the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine six months after vaccination.

The announcement Tuesday comes after some in the UAE received a third shot amid concerns of a low antibody response from the vaccine. Last month, China’s top disease control official, in a rare acknowledgement, said current vaccines offer low protection against the coronavirus. China has distributed hundreds of millions of doses of domestically made vaccines abroad and is relying on them for its own mass immunization campaign.

The UAE boasts it is among the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns per capita. The country had heavily relied on the Sinopharm shot to vaccinate its vast labor force.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.