On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Los Angeles dentist charged with sex assaults on patients

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 12:08 am
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles dentist was charged Monday with sexually abusing nine women while they were undergoing procedures.

Emad Fathy Moawad, 50, was charged with more than a dozen counts of sexual battery by restraint and other acts involving force.

Moawad appeared in court Monday but didn’t enter a plea and his arraignment was continued. He was jailed on nearly $2 million bail and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

“This case is especially concerning because its victims are low-income people and immigrants who are less likely to report crimes due to fear,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Prosecutors allege that between 2013 and 2018, Moawad molested women ranging from 27 to 73 years old.

Moawad was sued in 2019 by a woman who alleged that while under anesthesia in 2017, Moawad molested her and that she reported the allegations to police, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The suit alleged that Moawad repeatedly fondled her, in one case holding her down until she managed to run out of the room. The suit also said the attacks ended in December 2018 when a dental assistant shot a video of one assault, the Times said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 The Future of Open Source Analytics in...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday