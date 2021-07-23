On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Red tide uptick spurs respiratory warning at Florida beaches

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 1:12 pm
1 min read
      

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — People may experience respiratory problems because of a persistent bloom of toxic red tide off Florida’s Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service said Friday.

The service issued a “beach hazards statement” affecting the oceanfront and bayside shores in Pinellas County from 11:30 a.m. Friday through at least 10 p.m. Saturday. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing and watery eyes.

“People with asthma, emphysema or any chronic lung disease may be more sensitive,” the NWS statement said. “Irritation may vary by beach and throughout the day.”

Red tide occurs naturally in the Gulf of Mexico but can be made worse by the presence of nutrients such as nitrogen, which is often found in fertilizers.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Many experts suspect the red tide outbreak in the Tampa Bay area has been exacerbated by the release earlier this year of more than 200 million gallons (757 million liters) of contaminated water from an old phosphate operation in Manatee County.

More than 1,000 tons (1,000 metric tons) of dead marine life have been scooped up in Tampa Bay and nearby coastlines during the outbreak.

Local officials and environmental groups have called on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a red tide emergency, but the governor insists adequate resources are in place to deal with the problem.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ima Black, widow of namesake of USS Delbert D. Black, celebrates 100th Birthday with a helicopter ride