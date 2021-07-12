On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Sri Lanka teachers on strike over detention of protesters

KRISHAN FRANCIS
July 12, 2021 9:54 am
1 min read
      

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Teachers in Sri Lankan government-run schools withdrew from online teaching Monday to protest the detention of union leaders and others in quarantine centers under pandemic laws.

Schools in Sri Lanka remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and lessons are conducted online.

Eleven education trade unions said in a statement that three union leaders and many others were illegally detained at the quarantine centers after being arrested at protests last week. They said the leaders and other protesters were pushed inside vehicles and taken away to the quarantine centers as they walked out of courtrooms after having been released on bail.

Priyantha Fernando of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union said 242,000 teachers and 16,000 school principals joined Monday’s strike action.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Fernando said the union leaders had protested against a proposed law which they say will lead to privatization and militarization of universities. Also at issue are salary disputes that have remained unresolved for over 23 years, he said.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka, the main professional body for lawyers, wrote to the police chief expressing concern that the right to peaceful protests is being violated using health guidelines, while the guidelines themselves do not prohibit indoor or outdoor protests.

It also wrote to the director general of health services asking him not to allow health guidelines be misused against peaceful protesters.

Law and Order Minister Sarath Weerasekara told Parliament that the protesters violated the rules and police will continue to arrest violators in the future.

There are 4.3 million students enrolled in schools but many are unable to join online lessons because they do not have access to electronic devices or internet service.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent