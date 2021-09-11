On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Controversies over Islamophobia dog Canada’s conservatives

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 6:17 pm
1 min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Candidate controversies over vaccines and Islamophobia dogged the leader of Canada’s opposition Conservative party on Saturday ahead of the Sept. 20 election.

A Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia apologized for social media posts that weighed in on sharia law and backed banning the burqa worn by some Muslim women. And on Friday the Conservative party confirmed they had dumped Beaches-East York candidate in Toronto after the riding’s Liberal incumbent, Nate Erskine-Smith, highlighted Islamophobic tweets from 2017.

“We’re running a positive campaign based on bringing the country together and getting the country back on its feet from an economic point of view. And I want people on my team to share that,” Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said Saturday.

O’Toole also appeared to give tacit approval for Conservative candidates who are not fully vaccinated to campaign in retirement residences, so long as they abide by public health measures. The question came up after Conservative candidate for Peterborough-Kawartha, Michelle Ferreri, posted photos of herself to social media canvassing in a seniors’ residence despite having received only one shot.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

O’Toole won’t say how many of his candidates are unvaccinated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said all his have been vaccinated except one who received a medical exemption.

Trudeau called the vote last month hoping to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but polls show a tight race.

O’Toole, 48, won the leadership of the Conservative party last year by advertising himself as a “true blue conservative” and promising to “take back Canada.” He campaigned on the right but has since adopted more moderate positions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes