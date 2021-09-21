Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

San Francisco mandates vaccines for all airport workers

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 3:20 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is requiring all workers at San Francisco International Airport to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing if employees are exempt.

The mandate announced Tuesday applies to all on-site personnel, of which there are about 46,000. Mayor London Breed’s office said the mandate, which goes into effect immediately, is the first for a U.S. airport.

Some airline companies have already announced vaccination mandates for employees. San Francisco also requires municipal workers to be inoculated.

Hawaii requires workers at state facilities, including airports, show proof of vaccination or provide weekly verification that they’ve been tested at least once or twice a week with negative results.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

“As SFO prepares for the upcoming holiday travel season, and the return of pre-pandemic passenger levels, we have an obligation to provide a safe airport facility for the traveling public and our on-site employees,” said Ivar C. Satero, the airport’s director.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fiddler Crab at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge