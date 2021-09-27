On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Stuntman known as Flying Farmer faces surgery after crash

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 5:13 pm
1 min read
      

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota stuntman known as the Flying Farmer has been moved out of intensive care after a dramatic crash on his first car jumping attempt in five years, his family said Monday.

John Smith, 57, was injured Sunday when his car corkscrewed off the ramp and rolled. He was eventually taken by medical helicopter to a Minot hospital.

His daughter, Amanda Smith, told The Bismarck Tribune that her father was scheduled to undergo surgery Monday for what she called “a huge slice” in his upper left arm and shoulder. He could be released sometime this week, she said.

Smith, who farms near Makoti in western North Dakota, said he was inspired by the motorcycle daredevil Evil Knievel. Smith has gained notoriety for his jumps at fairs and other attractions across the state. He has performed more than 100 jumps, including onto a frozen lake.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sunday’s event was billed as a competition between Smith and his son, Brian Smith, 36, to see which one could fly a car the farthest. Brian Smith’s jump was successful, clearing about 90 feet (27 meters).

When John Smith arrived at the hospital, he could not recall what happened. After a nurse filled him in, his daughter said he replied, “Then I guess the kid beat me.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 2021 Open Generation 5G Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USMC recruits spar on Parris Island