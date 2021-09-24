On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Virginia doctor pleads guilty to nearly $2M fraud scheme

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 6:05 pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia doctor pleaded guilty Friday to a nearly $2 million health care fraud scheme that involved medically unnecessary pain and scar creams.

Leonard Rosen, 72, of Fairfax Station, has been a practicing obstetrician in the area since 1980.

He admitted at a plea hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria that he struck a deal with a pharmacist to prescribe expensive compounded pain and scar creams and to direct those prescriptions to his pharmacies. Rosen received a kickback on the prescriptions.

The scheme cost insurers $1.8 million.

The pharmacist, Mohamed Abdalla, 48, of Allendale, New Jersey, was sentenced earlier this year to four years in prison.

Rosen is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

