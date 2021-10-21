On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

German gas station attendant assaulted by customer over mask

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 7:24 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A gas station attendant in Germany was punched and kicked by a customer after an argument over the latter’s failure to wear a mask, police said Thursday.

The incident in Bremen on Wednesday came about a month after a gas station clerk was fatally shot in western Germany by a man who refused to wear a mask. Doing so remains mandatory in shops and some other indoor situations in Germany.

Police said the argument started when the 21-year-old customer walked into the gas station shop without a mask to pay for his fuel. The 67-year-old attendant pointed out that wearing a mask was obligatory and an argument ensued.

The customer then returned wearing a mask, punched the attendant and kicked him as he lay on the floor. He then fled, according to a police statement. The attendant was taken to a hospital for outpatient treatment.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

The customer returned to the scene shortly afterward and handed himself in to police.

—-

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

WWII Soldier identified and buried 77 years after his death