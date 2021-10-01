On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Somalia opens nation’s 1st public oxygen plant amid pandemic

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 5:30 am
1 min read
      

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia has opened the country’s first public oxygen plant as the Horn of Africa nation with one of the world’s weakest health systems combats COVID-19.

The oxygen plant was installed Thursday at a hospital in the capital, Mogadishu. It is expected to produce 1,000 cylinders of oxygen a week.

The scarcity of medical oxygen has hurt response efforts across many African nations as the delta variant of the coronavirus now drives the bulk of infections on the continent of 1.3 billion people.

Insecurity in Somalia poses an added challenge to efforts to fight the pandemic. A COVID-19 ward recently set up at the hospital was partially destroyed weeks ago in an attack by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which controls parts of Somalia and frequently targets the capital.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Part of the work around the oxygen plant’s installation focused on repairing that damage.

Somalia has one of the highest case fatality rates from COVID-19 in Africa, and few measures are enforced to slow the spread of the virus.

The country has had nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but more infections are likely undetected because testing is not widespread. Just 1% of the country’s population of more than 15 million has been vaccinated.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game