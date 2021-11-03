On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Puerto Rico to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for school

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 5:54 pm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor said Wednesday that officials will start vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 this week against COVID-19, and that getting the vaccine will be required to attend school in person with few exceptions.

Health Secretary Carlos Mellado said he anticipates that some 227,000 children will be vaccinated, with a goal to inoculate 95% of that population.

So far, officials say that nearly 87% of children 12 to 15 years old have been vaccinated so far. Overall, more than 70% of the 3.3 million people in the U.S. territory have been fully vaccinated.

The island has reported more than 151,800 confirmed cases and more than 3,200 deaths.

