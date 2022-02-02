On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

USVI drops COVID-19 requirement, urges vaccination

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 1:04 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday lifted a requirement that visitors present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours ahead of their trip.

Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said travelers can now show either proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within five days of their date of travel.

He also said the government will award $250 to children ages 5 to 17 who live in the U.S. territory if they get their second vaccine dose by mid-March.

Roach noted that only 23% of youth in the U.S. Virgin Islands is vaccinated.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

“It is a healthy start, but nowhere near where we need to be,” he said.

The three-island territory of more than 106,000 people has reported more than 14,900 confirmed cases and more than 100 deaths.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks
2|1 govDelivery Administrator Training...
2|1 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon