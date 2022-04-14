On Air: Ask the CIO
Snake bite killed man who had over 100 snakes at home

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 12:58 pm
POMFRET, Md. (AP) — A man found dead in his home with more than 100 snakes, including cobras and black mambas, died of a snake bite, officials in Maryland said.

A medical examiner’s office told local news outlets Wednesday the victim died of “snake envenomation” and the death was accidental.

The 49-year-old man was found dead at his home in Charles County in January.

Authorities said at the time that 124 snakes were inside, including venomous rattlesnakes, cobras and black mambas, according to WTOP, which reported it took hours to get them all out of the house.

