Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Coast Guard responds to report of ill cruise ship passengers

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 12:03 pm
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard sent a crew to a cruise ship docked in Virginia on Thursday to investigate reports of a foul odor and passengers feeling ill, a spokesman said.

Crew members did not evacuate anyone from the Carnival Magic ship to receive medical treatment and there were no reports of anyone being taken to the hospital by ambulance either, said Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann. He said he did not...

READ MORE

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard sent a crew to a cruise ship docked in Virginia on Thursday to investigate reports of a foul odor and passengers feeling ill, a spokesman said.

Crew members did not evacuate anyone from the Carnival Magic ship to receive medical treatment and there were no reports of anyone being taken to the hospital by ambulance either, said Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann. He said he did not have any other immediate information. The ship is docked in Norfolk.

Carnival Cruise Line did not immediately respond to an email seeking information.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|2 DigiMarCon Silicon Valley 2022 -...
6|2 PEO C4I - PMW 160 - INDUSTRY DAY
6|2 JETS II June 2022 Industry Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories