On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 shot for preschoolers

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 10:04 am
< a min read
      

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian regulators on Thursday authorized Moderna’s COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers.

Health Canada said the Moderna vaccine can be given to children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.

U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots from Moderna and Pfizer for infants and preschoolers last month.

Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years...

READ MORE

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian regulators on Thursday authorized Moderna’s COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers.

Health Canada said the Moderna vaccine can be given to children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.

U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots from Moderna and Pfizer for infants and preschoolers last month.

Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years was submitted to Health Canada last month and is still under review.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|20 2022 - FAR Supplement - JAR - Justice...
7|20 NIST Customer Verification Compliance...
7|20 A Winning FOIA Recipe: The Ingredients...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories