ATHENS, Greece (AP) — In a story published Aug. 2, 2022 about five people charged in Greece with smuggling migrants to Italy, The Associated Press erroneously reported the nationalities of those arrested, following information from the coast guard. The coast guard now says all five suspects are from Lebanon, and do not include citizens from Iran, Turkey or Afghanistan.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.