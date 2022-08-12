Polio detected in NYC’s sewage, suggesting virus circulating

NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City’s wastewater weeks after a case of polio was identified in Rockland County north of the city, health officials announced Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, the city and New York state health departments said. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City’s wastewater weeks after a case of polio was identified in Rockland County north of the city, health officials announced Friday.

The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, the city and New York state health departments said.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.