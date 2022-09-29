On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Top leader of Episcopal Church tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 4:48 pm
Michael Curry, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, said Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Curry, who in 2015 became the first African American leader of the denomination, said he will participate in upcoming events either remotely or through pre-recorded messages.

“So far, I have mild symptoms, but I would appreciate your prayers for an uneventful and swift recovery,” he said in a statement.

Curry, 69, described himself as “fully vaccinated and...

“I am grateful for the scientific advances of vaccines and antiviral treatments that help prevent serious illness and death,” he said. “I encourage you to talk to your doctor about receiving all vaccinations and boosters for which you are eligible.”

Among Curry’s recent high-profile appearances was a Sept. 21 service at Washington National Cathedral honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Curry delivered the homily.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

