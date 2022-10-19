AP Top Health News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment

FDA pushes to remove pregnancy drug, company pushes back

Biden administration seeks to expand 24/7 mental health care

Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan’s floods

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas’ ban on trans youth care

Uganda locks down 2 districts in bid to stem spread of Ebola

EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda’s dengue vaccine

Gates Foundation...

READ MORE