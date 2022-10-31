AP Top Health News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Nuclear memories: Russia, war and childhood fears rekindled

Women’s clinic in South Sudan a casualty of distracted world

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023

Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown

African health official: Ebola in Uganda is under control

WHO: Tuberculosis cases rise for the first...

READ MORE