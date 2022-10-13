AP Top Health News at 1:23 a.m. EDT

Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing a surge in demand
US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
Iodine pills in short supply after Finland updates guideline
Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases
‘Africa on its own’: Little help in epidemics, says official
White House: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays
New rules fix ‘flaw’ for families seeking Obamacare coverage
...
READ MORE
Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing a surge in demand
US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
Iodine pills in short supply after Finland updates guideline
Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases
‘Africa on its own’: Little help in epidemics, says official
White House: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays
New rules fix ‘flaw’ for families seeking Obamacare coverage
Tourists flock to Taiwan as COVID entry restrictions eased
Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds
Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia’s crisis deepens
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.