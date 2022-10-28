AP Top Health News at 2:14 a.m. EDT

Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown
African health official: Ebola in Uganda is under control
WHO: Tuberculosis cases rise for the first time in years
EU Commission proposes tougher pollution rules
Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats
Afraid of needles? China using inhalable COVID-19 vaccine
Oregon could be 1st state to make health care a human...
READ MORE
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown
African health official: Ebola in Uganda is under control
WHO: Tuberculosis cases rise for the first time in years
EU Commission proposes tougher pollution rules
Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats
Afraid of needles? China using inhalable COVID-19 vaccine
Oregon could be 1st state to make health care a human right
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Doctors say ‘fossil fuel addiction’ kills, starves millions
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.