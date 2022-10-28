AP Top Health News at 2:14 a.m. EDT

Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023

Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown

African health official: Ebola in Uganda is under control

WHO: Tuberculosis cases rise for the first time in years

EU Commission proposes tougher pollution rules

Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats

Afraid of needles? China using inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

Oregon could be 1st state to make health care a human...

READ MORE