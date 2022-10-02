AP Top Health News at 2:32 a.m. EDT

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes

Testing trouble adds to disorder in Uganda’s Ebola response

Arizona judge won’t suspend ruling that halted all abortions

Poland adds pregnancy to patients’ medical data

Some officials now say monkeypox elimination unlikely in US

US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports

Germany warns of rise in COVID-19 cases going into fall

Scientists honored for COVID-19 tracker,...

READ MORE