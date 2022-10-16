AP Top Health News at 3:42 p.m. EDT

Uganda locks down 2 districts in bid to stem spread of Ebola
EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda’s dengue vaccine
Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally
Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives
Aid worker killed in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region
German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
Virginia AG punts investigation of child abuse allegations
Head of Africa CDC alleges mistreatment at German airport
...
READ MORE
Uganda locks down 2 districts in bid to stem spread of Ebola
EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda’s dengue vaccine
Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally
Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives
Aid worker killed in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region
German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
Virginia AG punts investigation of child abuse allegations
Head of Africa CDC alleges mistreatment at German airport
Smoky air again affecting PNW amid fires, red flag warnings
Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.