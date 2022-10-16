AP Top Health News at 3:42 p.m. EDT

Uganda locks down 2 districts in bid to stem spread of Ebola

EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda’s dengue vaccine

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally

Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives

Aid worker killed in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region

German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures

Virginia AG punts investigation of child abuse allegations

Head of Africa CDC alleges mistreatment at German airport

... READ MORE

Uganda locks down 2 districts in bid to stem spread of Ebola

EU regulator recommends clearing Takeda’s dengue vaccine

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally

Biden’s pot pardons could boost states’ legalization drives

Aid worker killed in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region

German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures

Virginia AG punts investigation of child abuse allegations

Head of Africa CDC alleges mistreatment at German airport

Smoky air again affecting PNW amid fires, red flag warnings

Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.