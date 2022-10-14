AP Top Health News at 5:19 a.m. EDT

Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency

US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5

Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases

EXPLAINER: How iodine tablets block some nuclear radiation

Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press

Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing a surge in demand

Indonesia launches its first home-grown COVID-19 vaccines

In drawn-out recovery, NYC inches out from...

READ MORE